In this June 27, 2017 photo, Abdullah Muflahi walks outside his Triple S Food mart in front of a mural of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La. Little has changed in this poverty-stricken neighborhood since Sterling was shot by police one year ago, a frustrating fact of life for residents and business owners who had hoped a national spotlight on their problems could erode racial tensions and improve police relations in Louisiana's capital.
In this June 27, 2017 photo, Abdullah Muflahi walks outside his Triple S Food mart in front of a mural of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La. Little has changed in this poverty-stricken neighborhood since Sterling was shot by police one year ago, a frustrating fact of life for residents and business owners who had hoped a national spotlight on their problems could erode racial tensions and improve police relations in Louisiana's capital. Gerald Herbert AP Photo
In this June 27, 2017 photo, Abdullah Muflahi walks outside his Triple S Food mart in front of a mural of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La. Little has changed in this poverty-stricken neighborhood since Sterling was shot by police one year ago, a frustrating fact of life for residents and business owners who had hoped a national spotlight on their problems could erode racial tensions and improve police relations in Louisiana's capital. Gerald Herbert AP Photo

Business

July 05, 2017 2:47 AM

'Nothing's changed': Police shooting hangs over neighborhood

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Many residents and business owners in Louisiana's capital who live and work near the scene of last summer's deadly police shooting are frustrated by the lack of progress in the neighborhood.

Abdullah Muflahi owns the Baton Rouge convenience store where a white police officer shot and killed the 37-year-old black man in the parking lot last July. A year later, Muflahi says the predominantly black neighborhood in north Baton Rouge remains "overlooked" by city officials.

The 29-year-old store owner also senses that the community's distrust of police has grown since the shooting despite efforts to improve the department's relationship with residents.

Attorneys for Alton Sterling's five children have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, its police department, police chief and two officers.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos