'Nothing's changed': Police shooting hangs over neighborhood

Many residents and business owners in Louisiana's capital who live and work near the scene of last summer's deadly police shooting are frustrated by the lack of progress in the neighborhood.
Abdullah Muflahi owns the Baton Rouge convenience store where a white police officer shot and killed the 37-year-old black man in the parking lot last July. A year later, Muflahi says the predominantly black neighborhood in north Baton Rouge remains "overlooked" by city officials.
The 29-year-old store owner also senses that the community's distrust of police has grown since the shooting despite efforts to improve the department's relationship with residents.
Attorneys for Alton Sterling's five children have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, its police department, police chief and two officers.
