In this Saturday, July 1, 2017, photo, a customer looks at various types of imported cheese sold at a department store in Tokyo. Japan’s foreign minister is preparing to head to Brussels to seek a breakthrough in talks on a free trade agreement with the European Union. Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said over the weekend that he was hopeful the two sides would resolve remaining differences, mainly over trade in cheese and autos, before Friday’s summit of the Group of 20 industrial nations. Koji Sasahara AP Photo

July 04, 2017 12:48 AM

EU announces Japan summit, hoping to clinch trade pact

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

European Union President Donald Tusk has announced that there will be a summit with Japan's prime minister in Brussels on Thursday, in hopes of clinching a far-reaching free trade deal.

The EU said in a statement that the leaders "are expected to announce a political agreement" on the deal in Brussels, hoping to overcome final hurdles blocking the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement with Japan.

Japan and the EU have been working to reach an accord before a summit of the Group of 20 industrial nations later this week in Hamburg, Germany and to send a message in support of free trade, countering a U.S. backlash against broad trade pacts.

Tusk said in a tweet that the plan was "Ambitious free and fair trade deal in the making."

