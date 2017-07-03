Ingalls completes first sea trials for Portland

The amphibious transport dock Portland (LPD 27) has completed her first set of sea trials, with Ingalls Shipbuilding’s test and trials team spending four days in the Gulf of Mexico operating the 11th San Antonio-class ship and demonstrating its systems.
Major testing conducted during builder’s trials are anchor-handling, ballast/de-ballast of the ship’s well deck, detect-to-engage, full power ahead and astern and steering demonstrations.
Ingalls’ shipbuilders in Pascagoula now are preparing Portland for acceptance trials in August, when the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey will conduct inspections and witness final demonstrations before the ship is delivered to the Navy.
LPD 27 will be the third Navy ship named Portland, honoring both the Oregon seaport and Maine’s largest city. The ships are used to land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.
Ingalls has delivered 10 San Antonio-class ships to the Navy. The company will lay the keel of the 12th San Antonio-class ship, Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), this fall and last week was awarded an advance procurement contract for LPD 29.
Comments