Burgers and dogs bought at Winn-Dixie on July 4 benefit The Warriors

Those who buy their barbecue supplies at Winn-Dixie stores in South Mississippi on July 4 will help Hope For The Warriors.
For the second year, all profits generated on the Fourth of July at Southeastern Grocers stores — Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Harveys — will be donated in support of veterans and service members.
Southeastern Grocers has again partnered with Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit that for a decade has provided assistance to combat wounded service members, their families and the families of those killed in action.
In addition to the profits contributed by the stores, shoppers can donate at every checkout and receive a dedication card to write messages that will be displayed on a Wall of Honor in every store.
“Southeastern Grocers operates in states with some of the highest active-duty military populations in the United States,” said Ian McLeod, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “We are committed to the communities we serve and we believe we all have a responsibility to contribute to the lives of those who have sacrificed for the nation.”
Sun Herald
Comments