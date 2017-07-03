It’s a job seeker’s market for the rest of 2017

CareerBuilder’s 2017 Midyear Job Forecast has good news for those looking to land a new job.
The report shows 60 percent of employers plan to hire full-time, permanent workers, up from 50 percent last year, while 36 percent plan to hire part-time, permanent employees and 46 percent plan to hire temporary or contract workers.
More than half of the employers said they expect to offer higher starting salaries for both high-skilled workers and entry-level positions.
The current climate puts job seekers in a more advantageous position, said Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder.
The hot areas for hiring are information technology, manufacturing, health care and financial services. Employers in those areas are are looking for people skilled in trades, cybersecurity, sales enablement, providing a good user experience and social marketing.
Employers in the West are most likely to hire (67 percent compared to 53 percent last year), the South at 61 percent, the Northeast at 56 percent and the Widwest at 53 percent.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
