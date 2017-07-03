It’s a job seeker’s market for the rest of 2017

Longshoremen Anthony Williams, left, and William Elester, both of Gulfport, place covers on a barge after unloading ore for DuPont on the Port of Gulfport’s West Pier in 2012. A jobs report by CareerBuilders shows 60 percent of employers are looking to hire for full-time, permanent positions during the second half of 2017. The hot jobs are in IT, manufacturing, health care and financial services are the hot jobs. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File