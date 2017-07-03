Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a press conference Sunday, July 2, 2017, on day two of the state government shut down, in Trenton, N.J. Christie stated that if a budget comes to his desk, whether it includes Horizon or does not, he will sign it but as of now, his hands are tied. It is estimated that 30,000-35,000 state employees will be furloughed if an agreement is not reached by Monday morning.
Business

July 03, 2017 7:24 AM

The Latest: Christie defends use of beach closed to public

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

The Latest on New Jersey's budget stalemate (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Gov. Chris Christie made the rounds on local news stations to talk about New Jersey's government shutdown, but ended up defending himself for lounging on a state beach that he had ordered closed to the public.

The Republican governor tells WTXF-TV in Philadelphia he had previously announced that he planned to be at the state-owned governor's beach house whether or not there was a shutdown.

He says the media "caught a politician keeping his word" and adds New Jersey "has beaches for 120 miles" so there are plenty of options for anyone wanting a beach day as the Fourth of July approaches.

The governor was photographed Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park sitting on a beach chair in sandals and a T-shirt before flying to talk to reporters in Trenton.

___

12:30 a.m.

New Jersey's budget stalemate between Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-controlled Legislature is smoldering with the state government shut down and state parks closed to the public as the Fourth of July approaches.

Christie spent part of Sunday lounging with his family at a beach in a state park he had ordered closed. He said he'd sign any budget lawmakers sent to him and blamed the shutdown of nonessential services on Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

Christie says he'd consider the Democratic budget along with legislation to overhaul the state's biggest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. He says without the Horizon legislation he has called for he'd line item veto $350 million of the Democratic priorities.

Prieto is holding open a deadlocked vote on the Assembly floor on the $34.7 billion budget.

  Comments  

