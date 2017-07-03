France's President Emmanuel Macron enters in his car after a military ceremony, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Friday, June 30, 2017.
France's President Emmanuel Macron enters in his car after a military ceremony, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Friday, June 30, 2017. Francois Mori AP Photo
France's President Emmanuel Macron enters in his car after a military ceremony, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Friday, June 30, 2017. Francois Mori AP Photo

Business

July 03, 2017 4:19 AM

Macron to give speech at special French parliament session

The Associated Press
VERSAILLES, France

French President Emmanuel Macron will lay out his political, security and diplomatic priorities at an extraordinary joint session of parliament at the chateau of Versailles.

Critics who fear Macron is trying to amass too much power are staging protests over Monday's event. After his new centrist party dominated parliamentary elections and split the opposition, political rivals are comparing Macron to Napoleon, or the Roman king-of-the-gods Jupiter.

They are especially angry that he wants to strip worker protections through a decree-like procedure, allowing little parliamentary debate.

Macron is also breaking with tradition in convening the Versailles parliament session before his prime minister has won his first confidence vote in parliament. Monday's event is similar to a state of the union speech, and meant to set the tone for his five-year presidency.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos