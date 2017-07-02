Christie and lawmakers at impasse; state government closed

New Jersey's budget stalemate between Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-controlled Legislature is smoldering with the state government shut down and state parks closed to the public as the Fourth of July approaches.
Christie spent part of Sunday lounging with his family at a beach in a state park he had ordered closed. He said he'd sign any budget lawmakers sent to him and blamed the shutdown of nonessential services on Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.
Christie says he'd consider the Democratic budget along with legislation to overhaul the state's biggest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. He says without the Horizon legislation he has called for he'd line item veto $350 million of the Democratic priorities.
Prieto is holding open a deadlocked vote on the Assembly floor on the $34.7 billion budget.
Comments