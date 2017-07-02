Train cars derail in Washington; minor injuries reported

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a train derailment near Chambers Bay on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Tacoma, Wash. There appear to be only minor injuries from the waterfront derailment of the Amtrak Cascades train near the town of Steilacoom, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The train runs between Vancouver, Canada, and Eugene-Springfield, Oregon. The News Tribune via AP Joshua Bessex