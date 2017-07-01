Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sworn in for second term

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, front center, with his wife, Amy Elaine Wakeland, third from left, salutes the flag before being sworn in for his second term along with other city officials who have been re-elected this year at Los Angeles City Hall Saturday, July 1, 2017. At left, Herb Wesson, President of the Los Angeles City Council with his wife Fabian, far left. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo