South Dakota technical institute considers offering housing

For the first time, Western Dakota Technical Institute students could have the option of living on campus.
Officials have unveiled tentative plans to buy several modular homes to install on school property, the Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2scUMIj ) reported. The Rapid City school is the only one of the state's four technical colleges that doesn't have on-campus housing.
Brian Watland is the institute's vice president for finance and operations. He says the missing feature often comes up in the admissions office's conversations with parents and students.
"Affordable housing is a big issue in Rapid City and a big issue for our students," Watland said. "And we want to make sure we have the ability to provide housing and help students succeed."
Milestone Energy Services approached the institute with a proposal to use the company's modular homes to meet that need.
"It's just a fabulous opportunity that has come our way," Watland said.
The homes are divided into six bedrooms that are completely furnished with desks, beds and cabinetry.
"That's all the way down to the silverware, the linens and everything else," Watland told the school board.
Institute officials haven't decided on number of units they're interested in purchasing or where they'd be located. Watland said he'd like to see them ready for students to move into by the upcoming fall semester.
"It would be phenomenal for our community, and it would help our school out," Watland said.
Milestone Energy Services has used its modular homes to provide housing for corporations like Halliburton and others in the crude oil industry.
