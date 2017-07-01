Business

July 01, 2017 8:56 AM

Nebraska State Patrol to put in extra patrols over holiday

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

More state troopers will be on Nebraska roads this holiday weekend, thanks to a nearly $16,000 state grant.

Through Wednesday, troopers and communications specialists will put in overtime hours on state roadways in an effort to reduce the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes.

Patrol Superintendent Bradley Rice says the July Fourth holiday brings lots of travelers over Nebraska roads. He says drivers can help the safety effort by complying with traffic safety laws, such as speed limits and seat belt laws.

The effort is made possible by a $15,960 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos