Nebraska State Patrol to put in extra patrols over holiday

More state troopers will be on Nebraska roads this holiday weekend, thanks to a nearly $16,000 state grant.
Through Wednesday, troopers and communications specialists will put in overtime hours on state roadways in an effort to reduce the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes.
Patrol Superintendent Bradley Rice says the July Fourth holiday brings lots of travelers over Nebraska roads. He says drivers can help the safety effort by complying with traffic safety laws, such as speed limits and seat belt laws.
The effort is made possible by a $15,960 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office.
