Washington lawmakers continue overtime

Washington lawmakers will continue their overtime work after efforts to reach agreement on a capital budget ended in in acrimony in the Senate overnight.
After passing a two-year state operating budget before midnight Friday that prevented a partial government shutdown, the Legislature continued its work into the early hours of Saturday in an effort to reach a deal on the two-year construction budget. But a dispute over a measure addressing a court ruling related to water rights tied to that budget melted down and led to the Senate adjourning just before 3 a.m.
Both chambers passed a continuing resolution to continue current projects and to ensure employees whose salaries are tied to the capital budget aren't temporarily laid off. The Democratic-controlled House, seemingly in a message to the Republican-led Senate, then passed the full $4.2 billion capital budget on a strong bipartisan 92-1 vote, sending it to other chamber.
Both chambers are adjourned until Monday morning.
