Famed Hollywood actress sues over 'Feud' depiction

FILE - In this June 18, 2016 file photo, U.S. actress Olivia de Havilland poses during an Associated Press interview, in Paris. de Havilland is launching her own sequel to the TV series "Feud." The double Oscar-winning actress is suing FX Networks and producer Ryan Murphy's company, alleging unauthorized and false use of her name and invasion of privacy. The suit was filed in Los Angeles on Friday, June 30, 2017, one day before de Havilland turns 101. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo