Officials: Oversize truck too heavy for RI bridges

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says a flatbed truck has been stopped on the side of Interstate 95 because it is too heavy for any bridges in the state.
RIDOT Director Peter Alviti says the state's maximum allowable load without a permit is 80,000 pounds (36,287 kilograms). The 16-axle truck is carrying a 560,000-pound (254,011-kilogram) generator.
Alviti says if the truck traveled over a structurally deficient bridge, it could have caused a "critical failure" of the bridge structure.
Bay Crane Northeast, the company transporting the oversized load, tells WJAR-TV they expected to get the permit before the load traveled.
RIDOT says it could take days or weeks to move the trailer. Alviti says four bridges the truck already traveled over are being re-inspected.
