June 30, 2017 1:19 AM

Officer suspended without pay for racially-insensitive video

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Officials say a Boston police officer who made a video with the tagline, "black people have met their match," will be suspended without pay for six months.

Officer Joseph DeAngelo Jr. has also been ordered to participate in sensitivity and unconscious bias training, meet with community leaders and perform community service.

In the cellphone video, which was shot like a movie trailer, the insensitive tagline ran over an image of black women. Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans says DeAngelo told investigators the video was intended to be a spoof on another officer, Dennis Leahy. Police determined Leahy was unaware he was in it.

In an open letter, DeAngelo says he apologizes for his actions and he regrets the embarrassment the video caused for the police department.

