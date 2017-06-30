Cheese, please: Japan, EU said near agreement on trade pact

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2009, file photo, Bernard Roques, a refiner of Societe company, smells a Roquefort cheese as they mature in a cellar in Roquefort, southwestern France. Japan and the European Union are hoping to reach an economic partnership agreement within days, countering the backlash against free trade by U.S. President Donald Trump. Their trade and agriculture ministers are due to meet in Tokyo on Friday, June 30, 2017, trying to forge a deal before the Group of 20 industrial nations meets next week in Germany. Local reports said a main point of disagreement was Japan's up to 40 percent tariffs on imported cheese. Bob Edme, File AP Photo