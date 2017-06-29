Business

June 29, 2017 8:55 AM

Florida tax collector will allow employees to carry firearms

The Associated Press
SANFORD, Fla.

A Florida tax collector says a new policy will allow his employees to openly carry firearms while they work.

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg tells the Orlando Sentinel that according to Florida law, he and his employees are considered "revenue officers" and are exempt from the state's ban on the open carrying of firearms while performing their duties.

Greenberg says his office will save about $350,000 a year by not hiring private security to accompany deputy tax collectors to see property or at branch offices where residents renew vehicle registrations and obtain other licenses.

He says 15 to 20 employees will be allowed to carry firearms. Greenberg says no one will be forced to carry a weapon, adding that he "can't imagine that they wouldn't want to."

