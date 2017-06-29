Business

June 29, 2017 7:25 AM

Louisiana city raises employee pay, also water, trash rates

The Associated Press
JENNINGS, La.

A Louisiana city has increased rates for water, sewer and trash services along with pay for most of its employees.

American Press reports the Jennings council on Tuesday approved a 2 percent raise for all full-time city employees, in addition to rate hikes of 5 percent for water and sewer, and 1 percent for trash collection.

The pay-raises are part of Jennings' more than $10 million budget that takes effect on July 1, also the day mayor-elect Henry Guinn takes office. Outgoing Mayor Terry Duhon says hopefully the raises are appreciated as they had a 4 percent decrease in the overall budget.

Duhon says the water and sewer hikes will cost average customers about $1.50 more a month, with garbage rates increasing to $19.10 for residential and most commercial users.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos