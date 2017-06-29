Business

June 29, 2017 7:19 AM

Plans underway for solar power plant in west Arkansas

The Associated Press
CLARKSVILLE, Ark.

Plans are underway for a solar power plant in west Arkansas that will be the state's largest for a municipal utility.

Clarksville Light & Water Company and Scenic Hill Solar announced Thursday they're partnering on the 40-acre project, which is expected to be completed by mid-2018. The project, which will contain more than 20,000 solar panels, is expected to be Arkansas' third-largest solar power plant.

Scenic Hill Solar will build, own and operate the power plant on land leased from Clarksville Light & Water, which will purchase the power under a 30-year agreement. The project is expected to produce more than 11 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in its first year of operation. A news release says the project will add more than $10 million of economic development to Clarksville.

