June 29, 2017 7:15 AM

Florida company to open operations in Missouri's Springfield

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

A Florida-based provider of workers' compensation care management services is launching new operations in southwest Missouri's Springfield, producing at least 100 full-time local jobs.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2skLbPI ) reports that One Call Care Management of Jacksonville, Florida, will be located in August in the 65,000-square-foot former UnitedHealthcare site.

One Call's vice president of marketing, Laura Land, says the Springfield operations will be largely a call center.

