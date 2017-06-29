Business

Birmingham questions minority hiring by golf attraction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

The city of Birmingham is threatening a new attraction with the loss of $1.5 million in economic incentives over minority hiring.

The city lured a sports and entertainment venue called Topgolf to downtown with the promise of financial incentives. It also required the company to use minority-owned contractors during construction.

Al.com reports the city has sent Topgolf a letter saying it has failed to abide by the agreement. The letter says the company hasn't provided any reports on the hiring of minority contractors.

Topgolf has 30 days to comply or risk losing the money. The attraction is a high-tech driving range with food and beverage service.

A company spokeswoman says Topgolf is working with the city and looks forward to opening in Birmingham.

