RI resumes free bus passes for low-income seniors, disabled

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has announced it will reinstate a program that allows low-income seniors and people with disabilities to ride its buses for free.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sjxdxo ) the program was put on hold in February due to finances. Riders were charged a reduced $0.50 face, which many say they could not afford.
The proposed state budget is now including money for the free passes for the next two years through collaboration with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's office and the General Assembly.
RIPTA CEO Ray Studley thanked the government for the funding, saying he looks forward to discussions on how to make the service sustainable.
The program is set to resume July 1.
