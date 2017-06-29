Business

June 29, 2017 4:10 AM

Parking garage chain forced to refund $1.2 million over fees

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The company that manages a chain of nearly 300 parking garages around New York City must pay over a million dollars back to customers over a "living wage assessment" fee.

Citizen Icon Holdings, LLC, the parent company of the Quick or Icon parking garages, has settled a case Wednesday with the city's Department of Consumer Affairs. WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sTVI37 ) the suit was filed after the company began charging monthly customers a $30 "NYC Living Wage Assessment" fee after New York increased the state's minimum wage in January.

The settlement requires the company to refund $1.2 million to their monthly customers and pay a $100,000 fine to the city.

Commissioner Lorelei Salas says Icon misled customers and violated the city's consumer protection Law.

