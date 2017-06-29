Blogger gets 10-year prison term for defaming Vietnam govt

Prominent blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, left, stands trial in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, Vietnam, Thursday, June 29, 2017. She was accused of distorting government policies and defaming the Communist regime on her Facebook posts, her lawyer said. Quynh, also known as "Mother Mushroom," denied the charges against her during her trial, lawyer Le Van Luan said. He said the prosecutors requested 8-to-10 years in prison. Vietnam News Agency via AP)