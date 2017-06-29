Business

Alert postal worker helps officer nab burglary suspect

The Associated Press
NORWICH, Conn.

Police say an alert U.S. Postal Service worker has helped catch a burglary suspect in Connecticut.

Police say the worker saw a man walking around a home in Norwich Wednesday afternoon while carrying a television. Knowing the man did not belong at the house, the worker notified nearby officers.

Responding officers found the front door of the home open and saw the suspect walking away from the scene.

The man has been arrested, with officers also finding stolen jewelry from the home in his possession.

Police say the man has been charged with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree larceny. He is scheduled to appear in court July 6.

