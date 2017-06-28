Business

June 28, 2017 11:52 PM

4 more die in Pakistani tanker fire, pushing toll to 173

The Associated Press
MULTAN, Pakistan

A Pakistani doctor says four more victims of last week's oil tanker fire have died, raising the death toll to 173.

Abdul Basit says the four men were among dozens of injured who were brought to a main government hospital in the city of Multan after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames. Basit said Thursday doctors are still treating 37 others.

The June 25 highway explosion took place outside the city of Bahawalpur when the driver of the tanker lost control and crashed. The tanker burst into flames when villagers were collecting the leaking fuel, ignoring warning from police.

