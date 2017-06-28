N Carolina Senate backs energy bill, with wind energy pause

The North Carolina Senate has agreed that, in the name of preserving military bases, a moratorium on wind farm permits should be added to a meticulous agreement the House sent over earlier that's designed to extend renewable energy growth.
Senators voted 34-11 on Wednesday for the measure, which would change how Duke Energy purchases electricity through solar, biomass and other options while complying with a renewable mandate approved in 2007.
Senate Republicans added in committee this week the pause to wind energy facilities through 2020 and directs a third party to map where high-altitude windmills could threaten aerial missions and military operations.
The measure returns to the House. Renewable energy boosters now oppose the updated measure because of the moratorium, which they say is unnecessary and would halt two wind projects.
Comments