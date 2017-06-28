Business

June 28, 2017 7:08 PM

Blast guts part of Murray State dormitory in Kentucky

The Associated Press
MURRAY, Ky.

Officials say a blast at an unused Kentucky dormitory has caused extensive damage, with one employee hospitalized with injuries.

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told media outlets that the explosion at Murray State University was believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak. He said the blast gutted the ground floor and damaged part of the second floor.

Kentucky State Police said the person injured was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The explosion was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The dormitory, Richmond Hall, was built in the last several years, but no students were using the building at the time of the explosion.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos