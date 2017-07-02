Personnel for July 2

Ashley Butsch is the new programming coordinator for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. She previously was community liaison for Southern Hearts Hospice for Harrison and Hancock Counties, event sales manager of Treasure Bay Casino and director of marketing for Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in marketing from University of Southern Mississippi and 10 years of experience in event planning, sales and public relations.
Dr. Lisa Cummings, associate professor of counselor education and psychology at William Carey University’s Tradition campus, was named the 2017 Katharine Turcotte Addiction Professional of the Year at the annual meeting of the Mississippi Association of Addiction Professionals on June 15 in Jackson.
Autumn Corbett with Keller Williams has joined Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. She lives in Wiggins and received her real estate license on April 18.
Reynolds Independent Insurance Agency announces Jessica Geister has joined the firm as a personal lines agent. She previously was a customer service representative and has been licensed in property and casualty since February 2016. Her focus is on home and landlord coverage.
Ashley Williams obtained her property and casualty license in February and is assisting clients at Reynolds Independent Insurance agency with automobile, boat and RV coverage. She is a native of Ocean Springs and a graduate of USM.
Sky Molnar has been promoted to bookkeeper at Reynolds Independent Insurance Agency. She joined the agency in October 2016 as an administrative assistant and is a graduate of Ocean Springs High School.
Jared Metro has joined the Pickering Firm’s Biloxi office as construction inspector. He has an associates degree in construction engineering from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and 10 years of experience.
Nikki Collins Huffman has joined the Gulfport law office of Carr Allison as counsel after serving as vice president of litigation for one of the nation’s largest providers of skilled nursing services, headquartered in Florida. Her career has focused on defending skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, physicians, nurses, CNAs and other healthcare providers. She has counseled clients on risk management and compliance issues. She earned a law degree from Mississippi College School of Law, graduating magna cum laude, and is licensed to practice in five states.
Nicole Harlan joined Carr Allison’s Gulfport office and will focus initially on workers’ compensation matters. She earned her law degree from University of Mississippi School of Law in 2017, graduating cum laude. She is licensed to practice in Mississippi and before the Mississippi Supreme Court and the Chancery Court of Mississippi in Hinds County.
Two new deans were named at the Pearl River Community College Honors Institute. Dr. Jennifer Seal will serve the Honors Institute at the Poplarville campus and will add to her role as vice president for planning and institutional research, a position she has held since 2014. Prior to that, she was director of institutional effectiveness and served as a reaffirmation review committee member for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. She chairs the Women’s Health Symposium steering committee, and served on the Honors Institute advisory board. She is president of the Hancock County School District Board of Education and president of Rotary Club of Poplarville.
Dr. Terri Smith Ruckel will serve as dean of the Honors Institute at the Forrest County Center in Hattiesburg, where she has served as honors coordinator since 2012. She has been a member of the Honors Institute Honors advisory board since its inception. She serves Mississippi and Louisiana as the associate regional coordinator for Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society for two-year colleges and works with Beta Tau Gamma local chapter on the Forrest County campus.
Charles Curcio, PE, CFM, has joined Neel-Schaffer as a hydraulics and hydrology project engineer. He will be based at the firm’s Ridgeland office and provide services for Neel-Schaffer offices across the South, including Biloxi. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State University. He is a Certified Floodplain Manager, and is registered through Association of State Floodplain Managers.
Wendy Roper with the financial services firm Edward Jones in Gulfport recently won the firm’s Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2016. She was one of only 1,119 of the firm’s 15,000 financial advisors to receive the award.
