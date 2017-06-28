Movie-goers can now enjoy an adult beverage while they take in the latest film release at Grand Theatre in D'Iberville.
Business

June 28, 2017 10:40 AM

Want a cocktail with that latest hit summer movie? This theater has you covered

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

D’Iberville

Your kids have dragged you to the latest “Despicable Kung Fu Ice Cars With Elsa and Shrek” offering, perhaps leaving you wishing you could have a beer or even a bona fide cocktail. If you happen to be watching the film at The Grand Theatre in D’Iberville, your alcoholic beverage dreams are now a reality.

The theater, owned by Southern Theatres of New Orleans, recently opened its own bar. Grand Theatre spokesman Danny DiGiacomo said offering “adult beverages” is something his customers wanted.

“We get a good amount of feedback from our guests and make it a point to listen,” DiGiacomo said. “It is clear that what brings them is not just good movies — they want to be able to order a cocktail and lounge in a comfortable seat.”

He said customers with a valid ID can purchase drinks such as beer, wine and spirits at the bar in the snack bar area. Once the drinks have been purchased, patrons can then take them with them to watch the movie of their choosing.

“It’s all about comfort and better offerings,” DiGiacomo said. “Who doesn’t want to recline back and sip a cocktail while they take in one of the new summer movies?”

The addition of alcoholic beverages is the latest changes at The Grand. The theater recently went through a renovation where the seating was changed to recliners. DiGiacomo said the addition of the new seats has been a hit with customers.

“Feedback has been very positive and we’ve definitely seen an overall positive effect at the box office,” he said.

DiGiacomo said an app for The Grand D’Iberville is also being developed.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

