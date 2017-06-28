3 more couples arrested in public benefits fraud case

Authorities say three more couples have been arrested and face charges of defrauding the government out of public welfare benefits they weren't entitled to.
The arrests late Tuesday night come after four other couples were charged with defrauding Medicaid and other public assistance programs of over $1 million on Monday, bringing the total to about $2 million.
Ocean County prosecutors say that Yitzchock (YIHTZ'-hok) and Sora Kanarek, Chaim (HIGH'-im) and Liatt Ehrman, and William and Faigy Friedman were set to appear in state court
Prosecutors say the three couples misrepresented their income and then collected more than $674,000 in benefits.
It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys to comment on their behalf.
A rabbi and his wife and two other couples were arrested early Monday morning.
