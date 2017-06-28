Michael Moore donates $10,000 to Shakespeare in the Park

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, filmmaker Michael Moore speaks to thousands of people at an anti-Trump rally and protest in front of the Trump International Hotel in New York. Moore, who is making his Broadway debut this summer in a solo show, says he will donate $10,000 to New York City's Shakespeare in the Park after it lost funding from sponsors due to its controversial "Julius Caesar" production. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo