Business

June 28, 2017 1:13 AM

Sign work causing overnight US 95 closure in downtown Vegas

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

State transportation officials say an overnight closure of a stretch of freeway in downtown Las Vegas will let crews install traffic management signs as part of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon roadway improvement plan.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says U.S. 95 will close in both directions between Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Freeway traffic will be detoured to surface streets in the area.

On-ramps from Casino Center and Las Vegas Boulevard will also be closed during those hours.

Las Vegas Boulevard will also be shut down between Bonanza Road and Stewart Avenue from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The work is part of a 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos