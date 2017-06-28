'Farm boy' from Iowa tasked with bridging US-China divisions

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, second from right, walks with his wife Christine Branstad at right and other members of his family during a photocall and remarks to journalists at the Ambassador's residence in Beijing, China, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A self-described "farm boy from Iowa" who's known China's president for more than 30 years, Terry made his first public appearance as the new U.S. ambassador in Beijing on Wednesday, assuming the post at a time when President Donald Trump has injected a strong dose of unpredictability into America foreign diplomacy. Ng Han Guan AP Photo