Waitr delivers dinner to more of the Coast

Waitr is an app and website that delivers food from about three dozen restaurants in Gulfport, and now it has added service in parts of Long Beach and Biloxi.
The app launched in April and orders increased by 20 percent in both May and June, said Dean Turcol, the company’s public relations director. About three dozen restaurants now participate.
On Friday a ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. at Mugshots Grill & Bar at 15533 Daniel Blvd., Gulfport, one of the new restaurants to use the delivery service. Customers can order their favorite Mexican, Indian, Chinese, Southern, Italian, Caribbean, Japanese and American fare, and Turcol said they pay the same for the food as they would if they went to the restaurant. A $5 delivery fee is charged whether ordering a single dinner or a feast for a crowd, he said.
“Waitr is exceptionally simple to use,” said Turcol. Customers can go to the website and see a map of participating restaurants. Once they download the app and create an account, customers can see the delivery area and pictures of every item on the menu at each of the restaurants.
People also can use the app for carryout orders, he said, and be alerted at the exact time the order is ready for pick-up. “There is no charge to consumers for placing these orders,” he said.
Waitr began in Lake Charles, Lousiana, in 2015 and has expanded to 22 cities across four states in the Gulf South. Turcol said the company is adding a couple of restaurants on the Coast each month and has four in Long Beach, two in Biloxi and the remainder in Gulfport along U.S. 49, U.S. 90 and Pass Road.
