Business

June 27, 2017 10:07 AM

Police: Minor NYC subway derailment causes outage, delays

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and causing a power outage that led to evacuations along the subway line.

The Fire Department of New York says a handful of people were treated for minor injuries at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. It says there was smoke but no fire.

Passengers interviewed by local TV stations described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed passengers evacuating through darkened subway tunnels.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting major delays as a result.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos