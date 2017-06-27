Business

June 27, 2017 7:17 AM

Dry conditions continuing to stress crops in North Dakota

The Associated Press
FARGO, N.D.

Dry conditions across North Dakota have continued to stress crops over the past week.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 53 percent short or very short, up from 43 percent last week. Subsoil moisture is 46 percent in those categories, up from 38 percent.

North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop is rated 9 percent very poor, 18 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 36 percent good and 3 percent excellent.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 61 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 41 percent in those categories.

