June 27, 2017 5:47 AM

Man gets 5 years supervised release for defrauding banks

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

A Plattsmouth man has been sentenced to five years of supervised release for defrauding banks.

Mark Tincher also was fined $50,000 at his sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha and told to pay more than $833,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in March to fraud.

Prosecutors say that between April 2010 and June 2010, Tincher manipulated checks between four banks at which he maintained accounts. His action, called check kiting, artificially inflated the balances.

At one time Tincher ran Tincher Chevrolet Oldsmobile in Plattsmouth. It closed in July 2011.

