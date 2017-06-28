US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

Bryce Howard, 15, of Everett, Wash., wears a Trump hat as he snaps a photo during a visit to the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017, where justices issued their final rulings for the term. The high court is letting a limited version of the Trump administration ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries take effect, a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo