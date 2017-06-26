This Nov. 20, 1942, photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, shows opening ceremonies of the ALCAN Highway in the Yukon at Soldier's Summit, Alaska. Nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers helped build the highway across Alaska and Canada during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades but drawing attention as the 75th anniversary approaches.
June 26, 2017 11:54 PM

Alaska lauds black soldiers' work on famed WWII highway

By RACHEL D'ORO Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers helped build a highway across Alaska and Canada during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades but drawing attention as the 75th anniversary approaches.

It took the soldiers working from the north just over eight months to meet up with white soldiers coming from the south to connect the two segments on Oct. 25, 1942. The 1,500-mile (2,400-kilometer) route set the foundation for the only land link to Alaska.

State lawmakers voted this year to set aside each Oct. 25 to honor the black soldiers who worked on the Alaska Highway.

Ninety-six-year-old Leonard Larkins of Louisiana says it's past time to honor them. He remembers working under cold, harsh conditions.

Lawmakers note the soldiers' work became a factor in the integration of the Army in 1948.

