Charlie Sheen owner of Ruth memorabilia up for auction

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, actor Charlie Sheen reacts during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball championship series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. Sheen hasn't portrayed Babe Ruth in a film, but the actor was the owner of two of the most prized items of Ruth memorabilia. Sheen on Monday, June 26, 2017 revealed himself as the owner of Ruth's 1927 World Series ring and the 1919 contract of Ruth's sale from the Red Sox to the Yankees which are part of the first Lelands.com Invitational Auction, which ends on Friday. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo