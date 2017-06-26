Trump's Indonesian business partner slapped with travel ban

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, Media Nusantara Citra MNC) Group President and CEO Hary Tanoesoedibjo gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia. Authorities in Indonesia has issued a travel ban against Tanoesoedibjo, an Indonesian business partner of U.S. President Donald Trump, after he was accused of threatening a deputy attorney general, officials said Monday, June 26, 2017. Tanoesoedibjo has been barred from leaving Indonesia from June 22 to July 12 due to the case, which is under investigation by the National Police's criminal investigation unit, said Agung Sampurno, the Indonesian Immigration Office spokesman.