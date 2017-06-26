Top Republican to press for $705 billion defense budget

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Thornberry unveiled legislation June 26, that will seek $705 billion in military spending for the next fiscal year, more than at any point during the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a level that even a number of his fellow Republicans don’t support. Thornberry argues the sharp increase is essential to repair a military badly in need of repair after 16 years of almost continuous combat. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo