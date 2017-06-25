Business

June 25, 2017 11:06 PM

New Hampshire discusses insurance provider networks

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire Insurance Department is releasing new information about companies that intend to offer medical and dental plans in 2018 even as Congress considers the latest plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Three companies have applied to offer individual plans in New Hampshire: Ambetter from New Hampshire Healthy Families, Anthem and Harvard Pilgrim. Minuteman Health had applied as well but last week said it is closing and hopes to reopen as a new for-profit insurer.

Two companies — Anthem and Delta Dental — plan to offer dental insurance.

The Insurance Department is hosting two informational sessions this week, on Monday and Wednesday, to discuss the provider networks likely to be available through the plans. Rate information won't be released until November.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos