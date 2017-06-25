SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

Spectators watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heads skyward after being launched at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Sunday, June 25, 2017. SpaceX has succeeded in landing a Falcon 9 first-stage booster on a vessel in the Pacific after a launch from California. The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base Sunday, carrying 10 satellites for Iridium Communications. Richard Vogel AP Photo