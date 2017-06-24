Koch chief says health care bill insufficiently conservative

FILE- In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips, accompanied by FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon, speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. Chief lieutenants in the Koch brothers’ political network lashed out at the Senate Republican health care bill on Saturday, June 24, becoming a powerful outside critic as GOP leaders try to rally support for their plan among rank-and-file Republicans. “This Senate bill needs to get better,” said Phillips. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo