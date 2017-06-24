Business

June 24, 2017 10:11 AM

Ivey seeks disaster declaration for farmers after storm

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is asking for federal assistance for farmers because of crop losses from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Ivey sent a letter Friday to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking for a disaster declaration in some Alabama counties.

She wrote that a large number of Alabama agricultural producers have "experience significant losses" because of Tropical Storm Cindy. Ivey said farmers in the southern and central portions of the state had been impacted the most.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries John McMillan said Friday that crops of cotton, corn, hay, peanuts and soybeans had been damaged by the storm.

He said the storm will likely ruin crops that were already planted and delay the planting of others.

Officials must review crop losses before deciding on the declaration.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos