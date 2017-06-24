Illinois could be 1st state with 'junk' credit due to budget

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers speaks in the Illinois House chamber in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, a move that will deepen a multibillion-dollar financial hole and cost taxpayers more for years to come. The State Journal-Register via AP File Ted Schurter