New York to receive millions in federal money for the arts

The arts and humanities in New York state are in line to receive federal grants totaling over $16.5 million.
The money from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will support 549 projects around the state. U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, who represent New York in Congress, announced the grant money on Friday.
In the previous fiscal year, New York institutions were awarded 538 grants from the NEA totaling more than $17 million and also received 111 grants worth over $12.6 million from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
In the current fiscal year, the NEA and NEH each has a budget of $149.8 million, but President Donald Trump's proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 eliminates funding for both institutions.
